Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $445.03 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $445.03 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,833,092,405 coins and its circulating supply is 11,145,380,597 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,832,092,492 with 11,144,438,797 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03946123 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,378,583.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

