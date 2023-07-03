Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,123 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 477,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

