Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.49. 5,818,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,096,508. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

