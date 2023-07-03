Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 158 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 421,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,593. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

