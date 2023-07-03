Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amplitude by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,341 shares of company stock worth $5,251,139. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.