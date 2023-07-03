Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $78.37. 71,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,243. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

