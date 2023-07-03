CDbio (MCD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,080.20

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $16,080.20 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CDbio has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One CDbio token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

