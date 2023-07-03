Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Chain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Chain has a market cap of $28.80 million and $1.95 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,188,777,386 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

