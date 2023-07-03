Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

