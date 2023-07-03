Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CVR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94.
