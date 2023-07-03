China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in June

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 2,296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,540.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Monday. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

