ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 2.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.19. 6,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $840.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 55.19%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

