ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOSFree Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.19. 6,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $840.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 55.19%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.