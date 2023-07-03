Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Chromia (CHR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $92.47 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

