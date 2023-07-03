CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

