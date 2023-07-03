Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Trading Down 3%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $479.99 and last traded at $481.93. 38,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 342,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

