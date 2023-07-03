CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

Shares of CTPCY remained flat at $5.83 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

CITIC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 6.33%.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

