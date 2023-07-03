Citigroup Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

