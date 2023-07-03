Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.74) to GBX 5,670 ($72.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($78.83) to GBX 6,000 ($76.29) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.84) to GBX 5,000 ($63.57) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,109.23 ($77.68).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 64.50 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,050 ($64.21). 2,864,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,171. The firm has a market cap of £63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,013.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,521.88. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($81.45).

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.02), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($355.12). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($62.57) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,284.17). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.02), for a total value of £279.30 ($355.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,580. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

