Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

