ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $72,214.44 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,412,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,083,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

CEM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,527,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 175,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

