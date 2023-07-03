CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.