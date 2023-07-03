Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 97 ($1.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Coats Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coats Group stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.30 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,408. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.06.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

