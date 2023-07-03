Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RNP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 135,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,852. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
