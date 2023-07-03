Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RNP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 135,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,852. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.