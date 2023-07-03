Coin98 Trading Up 1.2% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $86.14 million and $7.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002880 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006608 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

