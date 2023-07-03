Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 2,108,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,610,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,565,904 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

