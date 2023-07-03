Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.18% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

