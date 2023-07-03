Comparing abrdn (SLFPF) and Its Peers

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) is one of 1,212 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare abrdn to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares abrdn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A abrdn Competitors 375.69% 7.63% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares abrdn and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn N/A N/A 11.23 abrdn Competitors $248.75 million -$1.08 million 30.41

Dividends

abrdn’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 599.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for abrdn and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 6 1 0 0 1.14 abrdn Competitors 1064 4794 6209 85 2.44

abrdn currently has a consensus target price of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,950.07%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 84.36%. Given abrdn’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe abrdn is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

abrdn competitors beat abrdn on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

