Comparing Crane (NYSE:CR) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Fanuc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crane and Fanuc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fanuc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Fanuc.

26.3% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and Fanuc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 billion 1.51 $401.10 million $7.55 11.80 Fanuc N/A N/A N/A C$793.15 0.04

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Fanuc. Fanuc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fanuc pays an annual dividend of C$178.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 518.1%. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fanuc pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Crane beats Fanuc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive systems, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

