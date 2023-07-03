Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,529. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.49). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $136.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th.

In related news, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 5,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Bondi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,553 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

