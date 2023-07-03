Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ED traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.