Contrasting IDW Media (IDWM) and Its Competitors

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 193 434 611 14 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDW Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.99%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Dividends

IDW Media pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 100.5%. IDW Media pays out -197.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.6% and pay out 7,620.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDW Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.97 IDW Media Competitors $1.20 billion $237.29 million 3.74

IDW Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

