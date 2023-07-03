Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.86. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$610.06 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4601504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

