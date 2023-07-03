Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 107,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 105,701 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cool Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67.

Cool ( NYSE:CLCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

