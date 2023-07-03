Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 117,396 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $382.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

