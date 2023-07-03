CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 2.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.70 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

