Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.