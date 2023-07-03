Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LMBS opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
