Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.