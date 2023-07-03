Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.