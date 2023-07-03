Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

