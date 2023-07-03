Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $731.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.