Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,333 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

