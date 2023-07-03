Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,724,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJJ opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

