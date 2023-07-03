Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

