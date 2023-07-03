Credit Suisse Group Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

