Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Aquila Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 2.1% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 55,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 931,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 930,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.70. 675,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

