Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.