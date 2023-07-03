Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.