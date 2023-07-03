CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,212. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.