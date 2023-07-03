Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,493.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

