Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,493.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.19.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
