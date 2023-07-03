Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.